This brings me to my biggest issue with the column: It warns that trying to understand conservatives may make you a conservative. There are countless arguments for and against whether conservatism is "devoid of compassion and intellectual honesty," but researching conservative views and agreeing with them is not an awful thing, as this column would suggest, but is in fact perfectly fine. So rather than trying to save your loved ones from accidentally becoming a conservative, sit down and talk to them. Don't treat them like they were tricked into their thinking, and try to understand their views. Who knows? Maybe they'll make sense to you, too.