"Foreword" finds Tyler shouting-out the girls who once gave him company and oral sex while attempting to keep his "head on straight." On "Sometimes…," a male caller dials up Golf Radio to request to hear the song about him. Immediately after comes "See You Again," a gorgeous jam where Tyler inquires, "Can I get a kiss? And can you make it last forever?" On songs such as "Who Dat Boy" ("currently looking for '95 Leo") and "I Ain't Got Time!" ("Passenger a white boy, look like River Phoenix"), Tyler appears to reveal his type. A captivatingly real tune about the search for comfort, "November" illuminates Tyler's gravest worry.