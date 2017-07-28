With time, I realized truth did not necessarily attract people, and that the media showed only the side of the story that sold the most. This realization has become clearer over the last few years, as Islamophobia has risen steeply. Why wouldn't it? All the media chooses to show are people pledging allegiance to the Islamic State group caliphate. But it refuses to give any significant coverage to the pledge of allegiance that tens of thousands will take at the hand of a peaceful caliphate Friday through Sunday, when the convention will take place again in the U.K.