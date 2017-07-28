It might be the offseason for college basketball, but as you may have heard: ball is life. Late Thursday night, the Maryland women's basketball team uploaded this video of two Terps hitting back-to-back, no-look, one-handed half court shots with their backs toward the basket:
Videographer and sophomore Blair Watson hit the first shot, you might not recognize her with the dog Snapchat filter. Following up Watson’s impressive shot, junior Brianna Fraser made one of her own while capturing the moment on video followed by a wild celebration.
I’m not saying this guarantees success in the upcoming season, but if the game is on the line and Maryland needs to hit a back-toward-the-basked shot from deep, Maryland has two options they can go to for this situation.
Comments