Former Florida State defensive back Marcus Lewis announced his transfer to the Maryland football team Saturday.
Florida State coach Jimbo Fisher announced the transfer earlier this month. The 6-foot-1, 192-pound cornerback was a four-star recruit in the class of 2015 out of Gonzaga High School in Washington, D.C.
IM A TERP 🐢 IT FEELS GOOD TO BE BACK HOME. THANK YOU TO EVERYBODY WHO SUPPORTED ME AND THOSE WHO STILL SUPPORT ME. IM EXCITED FOR THE FUTURE
— Marcus Lewis (@Marcleww) July 29, 2017
Lewis was considered D.C.'s second-best player in his class and a top-150 player in the country, according to 247Sports. He played eight games and earned five starts over his two seasons in Tallahassee, totaling 21 tackles and one interception.
Lewis will sit out the 2017 season due to NCAA transfer rules, but will be eligible to play two seasons in College Park.
