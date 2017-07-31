The Big Ten men's basketball conference opponents have been released.
B1G opponents are here!
Details: https://t.co/b4lf0Jn91T pic.twitter.com/zOEN3kyHBF
— Maryland Basketball (@TerrapinHoops) July 31, 2017
Here are three takeaways from the Terps' schedule:
1. A chance to win at Assembly Hall
There is only one Big Ten arena Maryland has failed to win in since joining the conference: Indiana's Assembly Hall. The Terps suffered defeats in the 2014-15 and 2015-16 seasons in Bloomington. A win over the Hoosiers would mean in just four years as a member of the conference, Maryland has won at every arena in the Big Ten.
2. Home-and-home with Michigan State
ESPN ranks Michigan State has the No. 3 team in the country in its latest preseason poll, so it would be fair to say expects project the Spartans to be national title contenders this year. If Michigan State can live up to its expectations, Maryland would have two shots at scoring a signature win for its tournament resume. Also, the teams have met six times in their three years together as conference foes with the series split 3-3, so it would be fair to say there might be a budding rivalry between the two schools.
3. Another trip to Columbus
In an unusual scheduling quirk, this will be Maryland's fourth straight year of playing at Ohio State. Maryland is 2-1 in Big Ten play in Columbus, losing to a D'Angelo Russell-led Buckeyes squad in the 2014-15 season, before winning back-to-back games the past two seasons. Maryland has not faced any other Big Ten team on the road four straight years, so it is a bit odd the Big Ten has scheduled them for yet another visit to Columbus.
