ESPN ranks Michigan State has the No. 3 team in the country in its latest preseason poll, so it would be fair to say expects project the Spartans to be national title contenders this year. If Michigan State can live up to its expectations, Maryland would have two shots at scoring a signature win for its tournament resume. Also, the teams have met six times in their three years together as conference foes with the series split 3-3, so it would be fair to say there might be a budding rivalry between the two schools.