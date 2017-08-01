Former Maryland basketball guard Melo Trimble has reportedly agreed to a partially guaranteed deal with the Minnesota Timberwolves, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.
Trimble entered the 2017 NBA Draft following a standout junior season, but he was not selected and signed with the Philadelphia 76ers as an undrafted free agent. He failed to earn a permanent place on the 76ers roster despite making four Summer League appearances.
Instead, Trimble will join the Timberwolves, who traded guards Ricky Rubio, Kris Dunn and Zach LaVine this offseason.
The Upper Marlboro native will attempt to translate his success with Maryland to the NBA game. He averaged 16.8 points and 3.7 assists per contest as a junior and shot 34 percent from 3-point range in his college career. Still, questions surrounding his athletic limitations likely prevented him from earning a draft selection.
Trimble led the Terps to the NCAA tournament in each of his three seasons in College Park, including a Sweet 16 appearance in 2016. It was the program's first stretch of three straight tournament berths in over a decade.
