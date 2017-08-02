I understand my family's reasons for not being offended. Like many other people in the United States, my parents and grandparents are immigrants. My family moved to this country during a time when many didn't accept their immigrant status (which unfortunately is still an issue today). They spent years assimilating into American culture because they were already marginalized and deemed "un-American" for their physical appearance and accents. Now that the mainstream media is showing some fascination with the Indian culture they had to conceal, my family somewhat embraces the appropriation.