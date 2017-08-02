When written, that line may not sound like stand-up material, but a typical Hari Kondabolu joke produces laughter while simultaneously commenting on race. He is a political comedian, but that label might do him a disservice. The term "political comedian" unfortunately often refers to white comedians who mistake controversy for activism. So when I call Kondabolu a political comedian, I don't mean in the Bill Maher "I want to be able to say the N-word" sense, but in the Ta-Nehisi Coates New York Times Op-Ed on the N-word sense. He brings both a personal and an academic understanding of race to an art form that sorely needs it.