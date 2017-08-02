He covers an amalgamation of topics, spanning from MTV's dating show Next, to an embarrassing summer camp experience, then somehow eventually jumping to his thoughts on what it's like to be in ISIS. He recounts memories of childhood and seconds later is specifying exactly which part of a human being he would eat if he had to, a question he has thought about extensively. His world is both shocking and hilarious, a world where bear poop is confused with human poop and showing up to a taping of Fox News' Huckabee high out of your mind is just an afternoon activity. As the special progresses, it's easy to become increasingly grateful that he brought you along for the ride.