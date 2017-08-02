Maryland football landed Class of 2018 three-star wide receiver Darryl Jones and three-star defensive end Tyler Baylor on Tuesday. The duo increased the Terps' 2018 verbal commitment count to 18.
The Terps now have the No. 18 class in the nation and rank fourth in the Big Ten, according to 247Sports.
Jones, a 6-foot-2, 180-pound receiver from Virginia Beach, Virginia, is the third wideout to commit to Maryland's Class of 2018. He also received offers from West Virginia, Virginia Tech, Virginia and Syracuse, among other programs.
Baylor, meanwhile, plays at Good Counsel High School and is the No. 11 recruit in Maryland. He chose to join the Terps over Penn State, Georgia and Louisville, among other programs.
Momma don’t gotta go far to see me play ❗️🐢 #TheMovementIsReal #TerpNation pic.twitter.com/o1I5biIEgI — Tyler Baylor (@KB1__) August 1, 2017
Baylor is the eighth 2018 recruit coach DJ Durkin has secured from the state of Maryland.
