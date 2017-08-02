Two of the cameos in the film represent this idea even further: Mark Hamill (Star Wars) as James's father and SNL alum Andy Samberg, who encourages James to continue making his film. As perhaps the two most well-known actors in the film — aside from Claire Danes as a therapist — they each embody a different form of entertainment that inspired the film: Hamill, of course, from a cult classic, and Samberg as a member of The Lonely Island, a comedy trio that began on YouTube and ended up at SNL.