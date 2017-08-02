As a music-loving American who is not personally affected by the proposed travel ban, I want to empathize with those affected and understand their stories so that I may support them in any way possible. "I'm with the banned" allowed me to build not only a foundational understanding of the struggles faced by "the banned," but a deep realization of my own privilege. I take things for granted daily: my health, my safety, my countless individual freedoms. I take things for granted that others currently are fighting tooth and nail for. I hope to remain conscious of my privilege and to use it to raise awareness about the severity of the travel ban's effect on real human lives. I encourage you to do the same.