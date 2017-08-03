A lit-up “M” at the new indoor football training facility at Cole Field House during a dedication ceremony on Wednesday, August 2, 2017. (Tom Hausman/The Diamondback)
Dr. Wallace Loh, University of Maryland president, speaks at the new Cole Field House dedication ceremony on Wednesday, August 2, 2017. (Tom Hausman/The Diamondback)
Robert Caret, University System of Maryland chancellor, speaks at the new Cole Field House dedication ceremony on Wednesday, August 2, 2017. (Tom Hausman/The Diamondback)
Dr. Jay Perman, University of Maryland, Baltimore president, speaks at the new Cole Field House dedication ceremony on Wednesday, August 2, 2017. (Tom Hausman/The Diamondback)
Mike Miller, Maryland Senate president, speaks at the new Cole Field House dedication ceremony on Wednesday, August 2, 2017. (Tom Hausman/The Diamondback)
DJ Durkin, head coach of the Maryland football team, speaks at the new Cole Field House dedication ceremony on Wednesday, August 2, 2017. (Tom Hausman/The Diamondback)
Distinguished guests cut the ribbon at the new Cole Field House dedication ceremony on Wednesday, August 2, 2017. (Tom Hausman/The Diamondback)
Brit Kirwan, University System of Maryland chancellor emeritus, speaks at the new Cole Field House dedication ceremony on Wednesday, August 2, 2017. (Tom Hausman/The Diamondback)
Brit Kirwan, chancellor emeritus of the University System of Maryland (far left), leads a discussion with USM professors Alan Faden (center left), Elizabeth Quinlan (center right), and Andrew Pollak (right) at the new Cole Field House dedication ceremony on Wednesday, August 2, 2017. (Tom Hausman/The Diamondback)
Brit Kirwan, University System of Maryland chancellor emeritus (far left), leads a discussion with USM professors Alan Faden (center left), Elizabeth Quinlan (center right), and Andrew Pollak (right) at the new Cole Field House dedication ceremony on Wednesday, August 2, 2017. (Tom Hausman/The Diamondback)
Distinguished guests break a virtual wall to introduce Cole Field House at a dedication ceremony on Wednesday, August 2, 2017. (Tom Hausman/The Diamondback)
DJ Durkin, head coach of the Maryland football team, speaks to reporters after the Cole Field House dedication ceremony on Wednesday, August 2, 2017. (Tom Hausman/The Diamondback)
