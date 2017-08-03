A construction contractor died on the University of Maryland's campus Thursday afternoon after falling off of a building under construction, a fire official said.
Police responded to the 8100 block of Paint Branch Drive at about 1:14 p.m. after Francois Odil Dishmey Kelly fell from the building, according to a written statement from University of Maryland Police Thursday evening.
A death investigation is ongoing, but police do not suspect foul play, the statement read.
Prince George's County Fire Department spokesman Mark Brady wrote in a tweet at about 1:30 p.m. that Kelly fell from an upper floor. The building was near Campus Drive and Route 1, he wrote.
"The university community is deeply saddened to learn of the death of a construction contractor working on campus today. We extend our heartfelt condolences," Carlo Colella, this university's vice president for administration and finance, wrote in a statement.
The Prince George's County Fire Department is on the scene, and the University Police is handling the case, Brady wrote. Maryland Occupational Safety and Health is also investigating the incident, Colella wrote.
The University of Maryland Police Department wrote in a tweet that officers were at the scene and advised people to stay away from the area.
