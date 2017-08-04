Four-star Class of 2019 twins Makhi and Makhel Mitchell verbally committed to Maryland basketball on Friday, according to CBS Sports' Jon Rothstein. The frontcourt duo represents the first two commitments of the program's 2019 class.
While coach Mark Turgeon has amassed an impressive Class of 2018 — which includes top-50 four-star recruits Jalen Smith and Aaron Wiggins, according to 247Sports — the verbal commitments from the touted Mitchell brothers offer long-term promise for the program's talent pipeline.
Makhi Mitchell, a 6-foot-9 center from Bishop McNamara High School in District Heights, is the No. 38 Class of 2019 recruit in the nation, according to 247Sports. He's just the second top-50 player in his class who's committed to a school, joining UCLA-bound Lamelo Ball.
Makhel Mitchell, meanwhile, is a 6-foot-9 power forward ranked No. 101 in the country. He also attends Bishop McNamara.
Comments