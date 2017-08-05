The Maryland men's soccer team was ranked No. 6 in the United Soccer Coaches' preseason poll released Friday.
Indiana (No. 7) and Michigan State (No. 22) are the only other Big Ten teams in the top 25.
The Terps began last season ranked No. 4 and finished with a record of 18-1-2. Their only loss came against Providence in the second round of the NCAA Tournament, when the Friars scored four goals in the final 20 minutes to erase the Terps' 4-1 lead.
Maryland, which was ranked No. 7 in the final edition of the coaches' poll last year, returns leading goal-scorer and Big Ten Offensive Player of the Year Gordon Wild. But the Terps lost four members of their starting defense, including defenders Alex Crognale and Chris Odoi-Atsem, who now play in MLS for the Columbus Crew and D.C. United, respectively.
Five of Maryland's opponents this season appear in the top 25, with No. 19 Coastal Carolina, No. 21 UCLA and No. 24 Connecticut joining Indiana and Michigan State on the Terps' schedule.
Two-time defending national champion Stanford is the top-ranked team in the preseason poll.
Maryland plays No. 8 Syracuse in an exhibition at Ludwig Field on Aug. 19 before starting the season at Santa Clara on Aug. 25.
