Nsikan Udoh, a University of Maryland student, died in Baltimore July 28 after suffering from a pulmonary embolism. He was 22.
Udoh, who lived in Parkville, was a senior public health science major at this university.
On July 20, Udoh suffered from a pulmonary embolism and was taken to the University of Maryland Medical Center, his brother, Akan Udoh, wrote in a message. After more than a week, Nsikan Udoh died when "his heart stopped supporting him," his brother added.
A pulmonary embolism is when a lung artery is suddenly blocked, often by a blood clot, according to the National Institutes of Health. The blockage interrupts blood flow to the lung tissue and could damage other organs due to a lack of oxygen.
Police and hospital officials declined to comment on his death.
Senior staff writer Naomi Grant contributed to this report.
