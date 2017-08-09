UMD-Clinton politics aren't equipped to address the deep pain alive in our communities. Donald Trump rose to the presidency on a wave of pain and rage. His election was nothing less than an American tragedy. On campus, we had a tragedy of our own: the killing of black visiting student Richard Collins, allegedly by a white student who participated in racist internet groups. And although I cannot argue more responsive campus politics could have saved Collins' life, we will never heal if we stay this course. The hate on our campus most likely took a human life; ignorance of that hate isn't an option.