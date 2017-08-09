The Oscars, for example, have only had four women in its 88 years nominated for best director, a gender neutral category. Of these four women, there has only been one female winner. University of Southern California commissioned research with the Sundance Institute and Women in Film to look at how many of the top-100-grossing films were directed by women and found that only 1.9 percent of the top-grossing films were directed by women. Forcing these films to compete against the numerous films directed by men makes it difficult for them to receive the recognition they deserve.