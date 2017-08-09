Rihanna probably did not set out to make a statement, but she's influencing others nonetheless. Girls and boys as young as preteens will look at her, killing the game with unmatched confidence, and hopefully know they are attractive and worthy as more than one iteration of themselves. Maybe anyone freaking out about the freshman fifteen will feel better about the fact that their changing bodies are probably the result of late night Pizza Kingdom, long talks over Insomnia Cookies or between-class lunches at the Chick-Fil-A in Stamp. While these indulgences may have made our bellies a little softer and our thighs a little thicker, I didn't go to any of those places without my friends.