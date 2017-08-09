Carrying the album's weight is Mensa's storytelling ability, which is Valyrian steel-sharp on tracks like "Homewrecker" and "Heaven on Earth." The former, featuring Weezer, describes his girlfriend as both "the wifey and the homewrecker," a role she takes on as she literally destroys Vic's home upon finding him cheating. "Heaven on Earth," an ode to Mensa's fallen friend/Chicago artist DARE, has Mensa rapping from three different point of views on each verse (his own, DARE's, and the killer's). The song's ending is chilling, reminiscent of Eminem's "Stan."