The Maryland football team held the first of four open media practices Wednesday. Coach DJ Durkin and his players offered a glimpse into the upcoming season during the day.
Here are a few takeaways from the session.
1. Lorenzo Harrison enjoys his competition with Ty Johnson
Maryland enjoyed two of the nation's most explosive running backs in 2016 with junior Ty Johnson and sophomore Lorenzo Harrison in the backfield. Johnson ranked first out of all qualified players nationwide in yards per carry (9.1), while Harrison finished 14th (7.2).
Harrison cherishes the competition with another back who can produce big runs. They've worked together to improve as a tandem.
When Harrison was a freshman, the more experienced Johnson gave him advice on how to stretch and take care of his body.
"We push each other," Harrison said. "He teaches me things, I teach him things."
2. Practice is running smoother in year two with head coach DJ Durkin
When football teams shuffle their coaching staffs, one of the most noticeable changes is how practice unfolds.
With Maryland entering its second season under Durkin, players noted practices are running more smoothly now that everyone knows what to expect.
"Last year was a lot of us learning the defense and learning the way coach wanted it done. This year, I think we all have a really good feel for it," said junior defensive lineman Brett Kulka.
3. There's a major emphasis on improving the run defense
In 2016, the Terps allowed 214.8 rushing yards per game, ranking 11th in the Big Ten. They had five games allowing more than 250 rushing yards, including an especially poor showing at Indiana, where three Hoosiers picked up 100 yards on the ground.
Kulka said co-defensive coordinator and defensive line coach Jimmy Brumbaugh has made improving Maryland's run defense a point of emphasis in his first year. In addition, Kulka believes the Terps' run defense will get better thanks to greater familiarity with Durkin's defensive approach.
"When you get a new defense, it's going to take time to adapt and learn the defense as a whole," Kulka said.
