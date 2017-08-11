The Maryland women's basketball team received a verbal commitment from five-star point guard Ashley Owusu on Thursday.
The Class of 2019 prospect is ranked as the second-best point guard and No. 10 player in the nation, according to ESPN. Her "scouts grade" is a 97 out of 100, according to ESPN.
Entering her junior season at Paul VI Catholic High School in Fairfax, Virginia, the 5-foot-9 guard was labeled "one of the elite playmakers" in her class by an ESPN evaluation.
Owusu's commitment comes at an ideal time for the Terps. They recently lost star seniors Brionna Jones and Shatori Walker-Kimbrough to graduation and had several players transfer, including point guard Destiny Slocum.
While Owusu won't arrive in College Park until 2019, she figures to play an important role in the Terps' rotation.
