University of Maryland Police are investigating an on-campus robbery that took place Saturday night, according to a UMD Alert.
At about 11:23 p.m. on Saturday, police responded to South Campus Commons 6 for a reported burglary, according to the alert. The resident told police she heard a noise coming from her apartment's common room, and when she went into the common area, she found a man.
The man quickly left the apartment, and nothing was taken.
Police searched for the man but couldn't find him, and police will review nearby cameras for more information.
The department's Criminal Investigations Unit is conducting an investigation of this incident. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact police at 301-405-3555.
Comments