University of Maryland Police are investigating a burglary that took place in the Chemistry Building sometime between Wednesday and Thursday, according to a UMD alert.
Police responded Thursday to the Chemistry Building at about 5:14 p.m for a burglary. A male university employee reported to police that laboratory equipment and small amounts of two toxic substances were missing from the lab, according to the alert.
The amount of the substances taken is not a safety risk. According to the alert, the substances are “highly diluted standards used for testing purposes.”
The alert did not specify the names of the substances.
Police are reviewing cameras in the area for more information. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact police at 301-405-3555.
