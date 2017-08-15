Amazon Instant Pickup is now available at College Park's Amazon pickup location, the company announced today in a press release. The service, which launched earlier today in five locations, allows Amazon Prime and Prime Student members to pick up "daily essential" items within two minutes of ordering them.
Previously, members could order items online and pick them up in the same day at College Park's Amazon pickup location, which arrived at Terrapin Row in February. Now, users can expect certain items they order from the Amazon app to be ready for pickup within minutes from a self-serve locker.
The pickup service is free for Amazon Prime and Prime Student members. However, they are limited to what items they can order through the new service. Instant Pickup is only for snacks, drinks, electronics and other "need-it-now items," according to the press release.
College Park, Los Angeles and Atlanta, as well as Berkeley, California, and Columbus, Ohio, were the only locations where the service was made available today. The company said in a press release the program will expand to more locations later this year. Amazon currently has 22 pickup locations on or close to college campuses throughout the United States.
"Instant Pickup is another way Amazon is making life more convenient for Prime members," Ripley MacDonald, Amazon's student programs director, said in the release. "As shopping behaviors continue to evolve, customers consistently tell us that they want items even faster."
In December, Amazon unveiled Amazon Prime Air, a UK-only delivery service that uses drones to deliver packages in 30 minutes or less. The company has also expanded its AmazonFresh grocery delivery service to more cities. In June, Amazon purchased Whole Foods — and its hundreds of brick-and-mortar locations — for $13.7 billion.
