Despite a slow finish to the season, only averaging 7.4 points in his last nine games, Jackson is one of the returning college players many have their eyes on. In fact, in this most recent mock draft, only three players ranked above Jackson played in the NCAA last season: Texas A&M's Robert Williams (5th), Michigan State's Miles Bridges (6th) and Miami's Bruce Brown (12th). The remaining players are either freshmen or come from overseas (Luka Doncic).