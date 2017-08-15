Maryland women's basketball on Monday secured the verbal commitment of Zoe Young, a three-star Class of 2019 guard.

Young, who attended Valley High School in Des Moines, Iowa, joins five-star guard Ashley Owusu as the program's second 2019 commitment in a week.

Young is the No. 7 ranked guard in the nation, according to ESPN. The 5-foot-10 perimeter threat was also given a 90/100 scout grade by ESPN.

Billed as a combo guard with 3-point range, Young should complement Owusu in Maryland's future backcourt.

The Terps are attempting to restock their roster after losing All-Americans Brionna Jones and Shatori Walker-Kimbrough to graduation, as well as Freshman of the Year Destiny Slocum to transfer. Slocum was one of four transfers this offseason, joining Jenna Staiti, Kiara Leslie and Kiah Gillespie.