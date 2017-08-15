We all know what it feels like when one of our arms or legs goes numb. We sleep on our arm or sit on our leg, and suddenly can no longer feel it. It's as if our limb is suddenly gone. Many people assume depression is feeling sad all the time when, in reality, people with depression often describe the condition as feeling numb. Feeling nothing. Like you fell asleep in a weird position, but your entire body is gone instead of just your arm. Like all of you is empty or missing. If you have ever felt that way, you know it is very real. It is not about toughening up or thinking positively. So why does our culture still treat mental illness so differently from physical illness?