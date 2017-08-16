The Maryland men's basketball team released its 2017 Big Ten schedule on Wednesday.
The Terps' slate is highlighted by trips to Michigan State (Jan. 4), Michigan (Jan. 15), Indiana (Jan. 22) and Purdue (Jan. 31). Maryland also hosts Michigan State (Jan. 28) and Wisconsin (Feb. 4).
Maryland begins Big Ten play on Dec. 1 against Purdue. Its final conference game comes on Feb. 24 against Michigan.
The Terps went 12-6 in conference play last season. They earned difficult wins against Michigan State, Northwestern and Michigan but dropped games to Minnesota, Penn State and Nebraska.
Maryland fell flat in postseason play, losing its Big Ten tournament opener to Northwestern and NCAA tournament opener to No. 11 seed Xavier. But the squad returns three of its four top scorers in sophomores Kevin Huerter, Justin Jackson and Anthony Cowan this season.
