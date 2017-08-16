"We're being put on the map; we're having more businesses want to come to College Park. The University of Maryland is obviously growing," Tobin said. "And when that happens, we're going to see transportation issues, we're going to see developmental issues, we're going to have to talk about affordable housing, but all of these issues are under the overarching fact that College Park is growing — and that's a good thing. But we need to work safely and smartly [and] be smart about how we progress as we're getting larger."