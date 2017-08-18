Maryland football gained a verbal commitment from three-star wide receiver/tight end Chigoziem Okonkwo on Friday. He's the 19th player to join the Terps' Class of 2018.
The 6-foot-3, 224-pounder from Powder Springs, Georgia, is listed as a wide receiver on 247Sports, but he's viewed as a potential tight end on other services given his size. He's ranked the No. 95 receiver in the country and the No. 53 player in Georgia, according to 247Sports.
Okonkwo reportedly chose the Terps over Georgia Tech.
He would become the fourth Maryland wide receiver in the Class of 2018 if he sticks with that position. If he transitions to tight end, however, he would join three-star prospect Maleak Bryant as the second tight end in the class.
Maryland has the nation's No. 17 ranked Class of 2018 and the No. 4 group in the Big Ten, according to 247Sports.
