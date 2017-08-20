The Maryland football team landed another commitment on Saturday as three-star Class of 2018 offensive tackle T.J. Bradley picked the Terps.
Bradley is a 6-foot- 8, 290-pound behemoth out of Lackawanna College in Scranton, Pennsylvania. He's rated as the No. 4 offensive tackle in the country by 247Sports' composite ranking.
There are three other offensive linemen committed to the Terps for the Class of 2018. Bradley will join four-star recruits Jaelyn Duncan and Evan Gregory and fellow three-star recruit Spencer Anderson in the trenches in College Park. Overall, he is the 20th commitment in coach D.J. Durkin's 2018 class.
According to 247Sports, Bradley had offers from Big Ten rivals Penn State and Minnesota as well as West Virginia and Virginia Tech, among others.
With Bradley's commitment, the Terps currently have the fourth-best class in the conference and the No. 16 class in the nation.
