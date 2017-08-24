Maryland football revealed Monday the special black-and-gold uniforms the team will wear to commemorate the program's 125th season of football.
The uniforms, shown in a video on Twitter, will be worn in the Terps' homecoming game, Oct. 28 against Indiana.
The uniform set includes a helmet and jersey in a shade of yellow, including players' uniform numbers on their helmets. Black pants, black cleats with yellow laces and yellow-and-black gloves complete the look.
On October 28th, we celebrate our homecoming and pay homage to the 125 seasons of Maryland Football! #RaiseHigh || #Terps125 pic.twitter.com/cikQftA74y
The idea was based on the Terps' uniforms from the 1940s:
Inspired by the threads worn in the 1940’s when the school’s colors were black & gold. #RaiseHigh || #Terps125 pic.twitter.com/vBFlwMaR5a — Maryland Football (@TerpsFootball) August 21, 2017
The throwback-style unis are the latest unique creation in Maryland's partnership with Under Armour. In 2014, the Terps wore "anthem" jerseys, emblazoned with the words from the poem "Defence of Fort McHenry" — which inspired the national anthem, "The Star-Spangled Banner" — on the helmet, cleats and jersey sleeves. When the Terps played Ohio State last year, they were decked out head-to-toe in red in special "Red Ops" uniforms.
This isn't even the first time Under Armour designed a throwback-style uniform for Maryland. In 2015, the team played Penn State wearing "1961 Flashback Uniforms," designed after the ones the Terps wore in 1961, the only year they defeated the Nittany Lions at home.
The response from Terps fans so far, however, has not been "it's lit."
