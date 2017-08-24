The throwback-style unis are the latest unique creation in Maryland's partnership with Under Armour. In 2014, the Terps wore "anthem" jerseys, emblazoned with the words from the poem "Defence of Fort McHenry" — which inspired the national anthem, "The Star-Spangled Banner" — on the helmet, cleats and jersey sleeves. When the Terps played Ohio State last year, they were decked out head-to-toe in red in special "Red Ops" uniforms.