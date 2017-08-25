Maryland football coach DJ Durkin on Friday announced defensive backs Markquese Bell and Alex Woods are being held out of team activities indefinitely after an undisclosed code of conduct violation.
Durkin said they would not participate in practice or games until the matter is resolved.
Bell entered the program as a four-star recruit out of Bridgeton, New Jersey, and figured to see action in his first season in College Park. Woods was a three-star recruit and junior college transfer from Lackawanna College in Scranton, Pennsylvania.
The incident comes as the Terps wrap up preseason training and turn their attention to their season-opener at No. 23 Texas on Sept. 2.
Last year, Maryland suspended running back Lorenzo Harrison and wide receiver DJ Turner for their involvement in an on-campus airsoft gun incident.
Durkin will announce Maryland's depth chart on Monday, which will clarify tight positional battles at quarterback and kicker. It should also offer insight into how the Terps will line up defensively with Bell and Woods sidelined.
Comments