Maryland field hockey defender Bodil Keus wiped her left hand across her eye in frustration with about 28 minutes left in the Terps' 2-1 win against Saint Joseph's at the Field Hockey & Lacrosse Complex on Sunday afternoon.
After a sluggish offensive first half, the Hawks executed on a penalty stroke to take a one-goal edge.
About 30 seconds later, Keus had an opportunity to tie the game on a penalty corner, but her effort was deflected. A minute later, she failed to connect from another opportunity stemming from a corner.
But then, with 19 minutes remaining in the game, Keus scored into the lower left-corner of the net to tie the game at one. The sequence sparked a late Maryland rally.
In the 66th minute, forward Sabrina Rhodes sent the ball underneath goalkeeper Victoria Kammerinke in her Terps debut to give Maryland a 2-1 lead it wouldn't relinquish.
Maryland outshot Saint Joseph's, 18-3, in the second half after struggling to create chances in the first period.
After Saint Joseph's forward Anna Willocks converted a penalty stroke to give the Hawks a one-goal lead they seemed poised to maintain, Keus equalized and midfielder Brooke Adler found Rhodes in front of the net to secure Maryland's first win this season and its third straight against the Hawks.
The Terps had a handful of opportunities in the opening frame but had difficulty offensively without last season's two leading goal scorers. While coach Missy Meharg routinely turned to her bench, the offense had difficulty against a team the Terps scored six goals against in each of their past two meetings.
Still, Maryland did enough to exit with a victory.
