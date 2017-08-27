The Maryland women's soccer team played in two similar situations over the weekend, but with two very different results.
Facing Gardner-Webb on Friday and Furman on Sunday, the Terps scored first, conceded late and faced overtime. They managed a heroic winner Friday, but failed to break the deadlock Sunday, beating Gardner-Webb, 2-1, and drawing Furman, 1-1.
Despite controlling possession early against Gardner-Webb, the Terps couldn't put one by the Bulldogs (0-3), with their two best chances coming from forward Jarena Harmon in the 22nd minute and defender Jlon Flippens in the 25th.
The second half went more according to this season's script. Within nine minutes, a poorly cleared Flippens corner fell to freshman Mikayla Dayes, who poked home to give the Terps the lead.
As the Terps appeared to see the game out, with under three minutes remaining, Stina Kleppe caught them off-guard with a free kick that glanced in off the crossbar. The Terps got close with under a minute left when midfielder Hope Gouterman had a left-footed chance, but her shot went high and wide, and the game went to overtime.
The Terps struck in the second frame. Dayes muscled a Gardner-Webb defender off the ball on the goal line, faked as if she was going to cross, then slotted between the keeper and the near post to give the Terps a 2-1 victory.
At Furman (2-1-1) on Sunday, the Terps broke through in the opening 45. Dayes beat a defender down the right flank in the 23rd minute and flashed the ball across the box to Jackson, who punched the ball past Paladins goalkeeper Kellsey Weaver.
However, much like Friday's game, the Terps failed to secure their lead, allowing Furman a goal off a set piece with about 17 minutes remaining. The Paladins gained momentum in the second half as the Terps played defensive and eventually the home team broke through. For the second straight contest, overtime beckoned.
Unlike Friday, neither side could produce the winning score, and for the first time this season, the Terps didn't win. However, they remain unbeaten on the season, and will return to College Park to face Richmond on Thursday.
Comments