For example, Yale University recently removed the name of John C. Calhoun, former senator and avowed white supremacist, from one of its colleges. Feelings were a locus of the debate leading up to this decision. Black students shared valuable insight into how it felt to learn in a building that honors a man whose life's work was the oppression of black Americans. The logic behind removing Calhoun's name is simple: The legacy of the name hurt many students, and Yale shouldn't hurt its students without good reason, so Yale renamed the building. It's not wimpy, nor is it the end of rational discourse; it's clearheaded compassion.