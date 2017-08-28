But on the other hand, Taylor Swift is very much still Taylor Swift. The song is largely a response to her long-standing feud with Kanye West, and it's just as petty as you would imagine. There's nothing wrong with being upset over being called a bitch on a song, but the responses here are so lame it's shocking they were ever OK'ed by pop hit-maker Jack Antonoff, who lent his ear to the track. Swift wants you to know she's all grown up, but it's hard to believe that with middle school lyrics like "I don't like your little games/ Don't like your tilted stage."