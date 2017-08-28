Coach DJ Durkin announced quarterback Tyrrell Pigrome will start Maryland's football's season-opener against No. 23 Texas via the team's depth chart release Monday.
Sophomore Max Bortenschlager and freshman Kasim Hill were also in contention for the starting position. Hill is listed as the Terps' backup quarterback against the Longhorns. Caleb Henderson, who seemed to be the front-runner for the job in the spring after transferring from North Carolina, has been held out of practice with an apparent foot injury.
Pigrome appeared in 11 games last season, including one start against Minnesota. He was Maryland's first true freshman quarterback to start a game since 2012.
While Pigrome was inconsistent through the air in his rookie campaign, he excelled on the ground, rushing for 254 yards and four touchdowns. Against Central Florida, he entered for injured quarterback Perry Hills and rushed for a game-winning 24-yard score on his first play.
While Pigrome has more experience, Hill, a four-star prospect from Saint John's College High School, figures to be the Terps' quarterback of the future.
Maryland's depth chart also revealed Adam Greene will start at kicker. He battled with sophomore Mike Shinsky for the position throughout summer camp.
