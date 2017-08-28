You can't beat the star-studded cast of "I'm the One": icy-haired Bieber, hot Chance the Rapper and reinvented DJ Khaled plus Quavo of Migos fame and Lil Wayne of Lil Wayne fame. It's one of the bounciest tracks of the summer and is the perfect song in the car — one of the key factors in a song of the summer nomination. Justin Bieber's voice is sweet like a warm breeze, and Khaled's signature "Anotha One" ad-libs only hype up the fun. If that's not enough to convince you, then the lavish, tropical music video is just ridiculous enough to be fitting. A bodacious woman on a white horse rides in as Khaled calls the cast to a party at his house. That's everything summer stands for — and then some.