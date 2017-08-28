The rise of the violent extremes on the right and the left best exemplifies this possibility. Now, let me be very clear: There is zero moral equivalence between Nazis and Antifa (or between the violent right and left, for that matter). Nazi ideology promoted the systematic murders of 11 million people 80 years ago, and just recently, a peaceful protester was killed at an anti-racism rally in Charlottesville, Virginia. For our president to suggest they belong in the same conversation is shameful and sickening. Yet, that is not to say the right has a monopoly on violence. Some individuals on the left have engaged in politically motivated violence too. Only a few months ago, a leftist activist attempted to shoot a congressman and ended up killing someone else. If we use violence to promote our political ideology, we corrode the sovereignty of the state.