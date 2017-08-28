Maryland football running back Ty Johnson averaged nearly a first down each time he carried the ball last year. He racked up 1,004 rushing yards and seven touchdowns on 110 attempts.
But as the junior embraced a veteran role this offseason, he boasted another skill.
Johnson prepared meals for the team's running backs before three spring scrimmages. He claimed his best dish is surf and turf with a combination of steak, shrimp and lobster. His second-best is steak and potatoes.
He fed players fighting for his playing time, such as running back Lorenzo Harrison, who ran for 633 yards and five touchdowns last year. Four-star running back Anthony McFarland from Dematha Catholic High School also joined the feasts.
"I did it to keep carbs in, keep the energy up and everything," Johnson explained. "I got them all together just to make sure everyone got some good food in them."
Johnson's leadership, along with his on-field explosiveness, makes him the cornerstone of Maryland's offense entering the 2017 season. The Terps play their first game at No. 23 Texas on Sept. 2.
Though Johnson faces competition at running back, coach DJ Durkin said he brings a unique, all-around presence to the backfield. The 5-foot-10, 208-pound tailback continues to lead the unit this season.
"All the attributes you can name, that's Ty," Durkin said. "He's extremely talented, and he's going to get the ball."
When Maryland's season starts against the Longhorns, Johnson can add to the impressive list of highlights he's posted since joining the Terps in 2015.
There was the game against Purdue last season when Johnson accumulated 204 yards on seven touches. He ran for 168 yards in the regular-season finale against Rutgers. And in the Quick Lane Bowl, he helped the Terps push Boston College after an overwhelming early deficit. His savvy was especially crucial with Harrison suspended indefinitely.
With the Terps trailing 16-0 in the second quarter against the Eagles, Johnson received a handoff from the shotgun formation. The Cumberland native burst through a hole on the right side. He cut upfield and sprinted past the flailing arms of four defenders. Once he reached open field, he was gone for a 62-yard score.
Maryland lost the game, 36-30, but Johnson finished with 174 all-purpose yards and two touchdowns.
However, Johnson struggled to find space during tough Big Ten matchups against Nebraska, Ohio State, Michigan and Penn State. He combined to rush for just 64 yards on 29 carries in those contests.
The running back must navigate another wave of difficult opponents this season.
Maryland will face five teams ranked in the top 25. Quarterback play remains a question mark for the Terps, with Kasim Hill, Max Bortenschlager and Tyrrell Pigrome vying for the starting role, and teams could continue to load the box to limit Johnson's effectiveness.
So the Terps expect to use short screen passes to find offensive balance and give Johnson room to operate.
"The pass game is huge for us," said running back Jake Funk. "If our pass game is successful, our run game can be even more successful. They go hand-in-hand."
Last year, Johnson caught 16 passes for 206 yards, a number he wishes to improve upon. He said he's worked on his route running in recent months, hoping to make a bigger difference in a crowded backfield. Johnson, Harrison, McFarland and Funk will all likely receive touches.
Johnson's fellow running backs have noticed the time he's dedicated to getting better. They say his attention to detail on the field, in meeting rooms and even in the kitchen has elevated the group.
On Tuesday, as Johnson spoke with reporters after practice, players showered him with cooking requests. He smiled at the recognition of his off-field passion, honed from the countless hours he spent as a kid watching Rachael Ray and Bobby Flay on The Food Network.
Funk, whom Johnson hosted during a 2015 campus visit, said the starting running back's perfectionism is nothing new. Only now, Johnson's production has brought increased attention to his craft.
Comments