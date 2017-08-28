University of Maryland Police responded to reports of a hate bias incident, multiple Title IX-related incidents and vandalism, among other incidents in August, according to police reports.
Hate bias incident
Police responded to the Architecture Building on Aug. 10 at 12:13 p.m. for a report of a hate bias incident that occurred at noon, according to police reports. This case is active.
Title IX-related incident
On Aug. 2 at 9:55 a.m., police responded to the 4300 block of Rowalt Drive for a domestic Title IX-related incident. This case is closed.
On Aug. 17 at 11:07 a.m., police responded to a report of a non-criminal Title IX incident on the 7500 block of Baltimore Avenue. This case is closed.
Burglary
University Police have responded to three burglary incidents this month, according to police reports.
Officers responded to the 6900 block of Preinkert Drive on Aug. 12 at 11:23 p.m. for a report of a burglary. The incident resulted in an arrest.
On Aug. 9 at 5:14 p.m., police responded to a burglary report on the 8000 block of Regents Drive.
Officers responded to the 4500 block of Campus Drive on Aug. 21 at 11:22 a.m. after a reported burglary on Aug. 17. Both of these cases are still active.
Hazardous conditions
University Police responded to a report of a hazardous condition at the North Campus Diner on Aug. 3 at 12:18 p.m. This case is closed.
On Aug. 22 at 8:29 a.m., police responded to the Technology Advancement Program building after a report of a hazardous condition. This case is also closed.
Vandalism
On Aug. 9 at 12:13 a.m., University Police responded to the 7500 block of Calvert Service Lane for a vandalism incident that occurred the day before, according to police reports. This case is active.
Police responded to Knight Hall on Aug. 11 at 1:40 p.m. for a vandalism incident that occurred July 11. This case has been suspended.
