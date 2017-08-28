University President Wallace Loh released a statement speaking out against the "supremacist ideology of hate, bigotry and violence" he said occurred in Charlottesville. That followed another statement he released in response to Collins' death, announcing that the administration would create a rapid response team to provide support to victims of hate incidents, along with an allocation of $100,000 to the Office of Diversity and Inclusion to support its education efforts. He also announced in June that this university would work with the SGA and the University Senate to consider stricter sanctions in the Code of Student Conduct for hate and bias incidents.