University of Maryland Police are investigating two indecent exposure incidents that took place Sunday morning, according to a UMD Alert.
The first incident occurred near Campus Drive and Lot 1b at about 7:15 a.m., and the second incident occurred near Allegany Hall at about 7:30 a.m., the alert said. Both incidents involved a naked man who approached female students at this university.
At about 9:05 p.m. on Sunday, University Police officers met with two people who reported the incidents, according to the alert.
Police are reviewing nearby cameras, and officers have upped their patrol presence on the campus.
This case is still under investigation. Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to contact police at 301-405-3555.
Comments