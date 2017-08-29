Leaked documents obtained by The Diamondback indicate the recent renovation of the Cole Field House athletic complex was funded almost entirely by the parking tickets accrued by the University of Maryland's Department of Transportation over the course of a single Friday afternoon. The project, which cost $155 million to complete, received a multi-million dollar contribution from the Under Armour Corporation, as well as several hundred thousand individual donations from freshmen who were just leaving their cars in 24-hour restricted parking lots "for a minute, I swear."