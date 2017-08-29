Liberals need to stop insisting the ouster of the president will solve the nation's problems. This is not a problem that Vice President Pence could fix if he were to take over. Accepting that the politics of extremism are now mainstream is the first step in banishing the ideas of the self-proclaimed alt-right from our political system. We need to be unafraid to engage with and challenge views we disagree with — even if those views are bigoted or irrational or "fringe." Because "fringe" doesn't mean what it used to, and "fringe" is certainly not un-American. To make the ideology of the far right truly un-American, we first must take an honest view of what the word "American" now means. Then maybe, we can continue working toward the ideal that America should represent.