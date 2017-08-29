Kappa Sigma came to the campus in 2008 and has about 40 members, Supple said. While this is slightly below the average total membership of fraternities in the Interfraternity Council, its numbers were part of why the chapter was put on probation, Supple said. DFSL has taken disciplinary action against multiple campus fraternities in recent years. The department revoked Tau Kappa Epsilon's charter in March 2016 — after three years of probationary status — due to hazing and risk-management violations. The fraternity is suspended through fall 2020, according to the DFSL website.